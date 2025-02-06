Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shipping giant Maersk's shares jump 10% on profit beat despite trade uncertainty

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

Shipping containers sit stacked at Kwai Tsing Container Terminal on October 16, 2024 in Hong Kong, China. 
Anthony Kwan | Getty Images

Maersk shares jumped more than 10% after the shipping giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Thursday, putting shares on course for their best daily performance since 2016.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization (EBITDA) rose 26% to $12.13 billion in the full-year stretch and came in at $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter, exceeding the $3 billion analyst forecast for the three-month period cited by Reuters.

"We saw growth across all three of our segments. We saw also a pretty strong price environment on the back of that growth and some shortages of capacity, so global trade continuing to be strong allowed us to deliver a very strong quarter," Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"At a time of very high macroeconomic uncertainties, we were able to be sufficiently agile."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us