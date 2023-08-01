Shares of e.l.f Beauty surge 15% after company raises full-year guidance on surging sales

Drugstore makeup brand e.l.f Beauty raised its full-year guidance after reporting a a 76% year-over-year increase in sales.

Shares rose in extended trading.

Drugstore makeup brand e.l.f Beauty raised its full-year outlook on Tuesday after reporting a 76% year-over-year sales jump, sending shares surging about 15% in extended trading.

Here's what the cosmetics company reported for its fiscal first quarter of 2024 and what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.10, adjusted, vs. 56 cents expected

$1.10, adjusted, vs. 56 cents expected Revenue: $216 million vs. $184 million expected

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended June 30 was $53 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $14.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, e.l.f earned $62.9 million, or $1.10 per share.

Sales rose to $216.3 million, up 76% from $122.6 million a year earlier.

The digitally-native beauty company, which has grown its brand by harnessing the power of social media marketing, said those strong sales were the basis for raising its full-year outlook.

The company now expects net sales to be between $792 million and $802 million, compared to a previous range of $705 million to $720 million. Analysts had been expecting a range between $713 million and $760 million, according to Refinitiv.

The company also now expects adjusted full-year profits to be between $125 million and $127 million, compared to a previous range of $98.5 million to $100.5 million.

"This marks our 18th consecutive quarter of delivering both net sales growth and market share gains," Tarang Amin, e.l.f.'s chairman and CEO, said in a news release. "We are one of only five publicly traded consumer companies out of 274 that has grown for 18 straight quarters and averaged at least 20% sales growth per quarter over that period."