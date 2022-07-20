Shares of Bath & Body Works Fall After Company Lowers Sales Guidance, Citing More Cautious Consumers

Bath & Body Works lowered its second-quarter and full-year sales guidance.

The company cited inflation and a more difficult macroeconomic environment.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock were down 8% in morning trading.

Shares of Bath & Body Works fell Wednesday after the company lowered its sales and earnings outlook, citing a more challenging macroeconomic environment.

"Our data indicates that customers, particularly lower income customers, have become more cost conscious and are limiting purchases," the company said in a statement.

Bath & Body Works' stock was down almost 8% at $27.70 in morning trading.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the second quarter, the home fragrance and personal care retailer said it now expects sales to be down 6% to 7% from the same time last year. For the full year, it now expects sales to be down mid- to high-single digits from 2021.

Previously, Bath & Body had forecast second-quarter and full-year sales to grow in the low single digits from a year ago.

Bath & Body Works also said it now expect second-quarter earnings from continuing operations to be 40 to 42 cents per share, down from its previous forecast of 60 to 65 cents a share.

The company said it sought to address the more cautious spending by increasing sales and promotions, but noted that the moves have impacted its margins.

Bath & Body Works is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on August 17.