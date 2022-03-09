Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 Jumps 3% as Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Following Overnight Oil Price Drop

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade.
  • The S&P 500 gained more than 2% overnight on Wall Street as oil prices saw a sharp drop from a recent surge.
  • Oil prices have been on a wild ride in recent days, briefly rising to their highest levels since 2008, as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of supply disruptions in the commodities space.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, following an overnight bounce on Wall Street after oil prices fell sharply from a recent surge.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.03% while the Topix index climbed 3.13%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 2.16%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.08%. Shares of major miner Rio Tinto, however, plunged more than 6%. The firm told CNBC on Thursday that it is "in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.63% higher.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% to 4,277.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.59% to 13,255.55.

Those gains on Wall Street came as oil prices on Wednesday sharply declined, with both international benchmark Brent crude and U.S. crude futures tumbling more than 10%.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Markets 1 hour ago

Amazon Split Could Set It Up for Being Included in the Dow Industrials

Economy 2 hours ago

Adidas Doesn't Know When It Will Resume Russian Business Operations, CEO Says

Wall Street says these Nasdaq stocks have the best shot at bouncing back from the bear market

Analyst picks his top global tech stocks to navigate Russia-Ukraine conflict

Goldman says consider buying these stocks as Ukraine-Russia war hits the European economy

Oil prices had been on a wild ride in recent days, briefly rising to their highest levels since 2008, as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of supply disruptions in the commodities space.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.968 after a recent decline from around 99.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.95 per dollar, weaker than levels below 115.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.731, off lows below $0.726 seen earlier in the week.

— CNBC's Will Koulouris contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us