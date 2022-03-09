Japan's Nikkei 225 Jumps 3% as Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Following Overnight Oil Price Drop

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade.

The S&P 500 gained more than 2% overnight on Wall Street as oil prices saw a sharp drop from a recent surge.

Oil prices have been on a wild ride in recent days, briefly rising to their highest levels since 2008, as Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has sparked fears of supply disruptions in the commodities space.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, following an overnight bounce on Wall Street after oil prices fell sharply from a recent surge.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.03% while the Topix index climbed 3.13%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 2.16%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.08%. Shares of major miner Rio Tinto, however, plunged more than 6%. The firm told CNBC on Thursday that it is "in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.63% higher.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% to 4,277.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.59% to 13,255.55.

Those gains on Wall Street came as oil prices on Wednesday sharply declined, with both international benchmark Brent crude and U.S. crude futures tumbling more than 10%.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.968 after a recent decline from around 99.

The Japanese yen traded at 115.95 per dollar, weaker than levels below 115.2 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.731, off lows below $0.726 seen earlier in the week.

— CNBC's Will Koulouris contributed to this report.