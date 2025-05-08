Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Senate stablecoin vote outcome uncertain, after key Democrats back out

By Emily Wilkins, CNBC

An illustration shows the Tether (USDT) logo displayed on a smartphone in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, on March 13, 2025.
Costfoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • A first-of-its-kind crypto bill scheduled for a vote Thursday is on the rocks after key Senate Democrats withdrew support.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Senate will hold a key vote on a landmark crypto regulation package on Thursday. Dubbed the GENIUS Act, the bill will require 60 votes to advance to the Senate floor for final passage.

The GENIUS Act aims to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins, or digital assets that are pegged to the value of other assets, like the U.S. dollar.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But its fate is in question ahead of Thursday's vote, after nine Democrats — four of whom had previously voted for the bill in committee — said that they won't support the legislation.

Led by Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., the Democrats said in a statement Saturday that they had "numerous issues" with the latest version of the bill. They called for stronger provisions to address "anti-money laundering, foreign issuers, and national security."

Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., questions South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Homeland Security secretary, during her Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Friday, January 17, 2025.
Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images
Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., questions South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Homeland Security secretary, during her Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen building on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The group was comprised of Sens. Mark Warner, Va., Raphael Warnock, Ga., Lisa Blunt Rochester, Del., Catherine Cortez Masto, N.V., Andy Kim, N.J., Ben Ray Luján, N.M., John Hickenlooper, Colo., and Adam Schiff, Calif.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Coinbase acquires crypto derivatives exchange Deribit for $2.9 billion

news 40 mins ago

Any CEO ‘would kill for' someone with this ‘underrated' skill of highly successful people, says Harvard-trained career expert

"While we are eager to continue working with our colleagues to address these issues, we would be unable to vote for cloture should the current version of the bill come to the floor," the lawmakers said in the statement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us