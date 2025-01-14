SEC sues Elon Musk, alleging failure to properly disclose Twitter ownership

The SEC on Tuesday filed a suit against Elon Musk, alleging the billionaire violated securities law by acquiring Twitter shares at "artificially low prices."

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for about $44 billion, later changing the name to X.



The SEC filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday, alleging the billionaire committed securities fraud in 2022 by failing to disclose his ownership in Twitter and buying shares at "artificially low prices."

Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, purchased Twitter for $44 billion, later changing the name of the social network to X. Prior to the acquisition he'd built up a position in the company of greater than 5%, which would've required disclosing his holding to the public.

According to the SEC complaint, Musk withheld that material information, "allowing him to underpay by at least $150 million for shares he purchased after his financial beneficial ownership report was due."

The SEC had been investigating whether Musk, or anyone else working with him, committed securities fraud in 2022 as the Tesla CEO sold shares in his car company and shored up his stake in Twitter ahead of his leveraged buyout. Musk said in a post on X last month that the SEC issued a "settlement demand," pressuring him to agree to a deal including a fine within 48 hours or "face charges on numerous counts" regarding the purchase of shares.

Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said in an emailed statement that the action is an admission by the SEC that "they cannot bring an actual case." He added that Musk "has done nothing wrong" and called the suit a "sham" and the result of a "multi-year campaign of harassment," culminating in a "single-count ticky tak complaint."

Musk is just a week away from having a potentially influential role in government, as President-elect Donald Trump's second term begins on Jan. 20. Musk, who was a major financial backer of Trump in the latter stages of the campaign, is poised to lead an advisory group that will focus in part on reducing regulations, including those that affect Musk's various companies.

In July, Trump vowed to fire SEC chairman Gary Gensler. After Trump's election victory, Gensler announced that he would be resigning from his post instead.

In a separate civil lawsuit concerning the Twitter deal, the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System sued Musk, accusing him of deliberately concealing his progressive investments in the social network and intent to buy the company. The pension fund's attorneys argued that Musk, by failing to clearly disclose his investments, had influenced other shareholders' decisions and put them at a disadvantage.

This story is developing.