Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died.

O'Connor, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was the first woman to serve on the high court.

The court said that O'Connor died "of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illnes.

Just five other women have served on the Supreme Court: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020, and current justices, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

O'Connor was 93 years old.

She died in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday "of complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer's, and a respiratory illness," the Supreme Court said in a statement.

O'Connor was appointed to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, and served nearly a quarter-century, retiring in 2006.

She was replaced by Justice Samuel Alito, who in 2022 wrote the majority opinion overturning a federal right to abortion that had been protected for decades by the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

O'Connor had co-authored the majority opinion in the latter opinion, which Alito blasted for having "enflamed debate and deepened division" in the United States.

She stepped back from public life in late 2018, after having problems with her short-term memory, her family said at the time.

David Hume Kennerly | Archive Photos | Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts, in a statement released by the court, said, "A daughter of the American Southwest, Sandra Day O'Connor blazed an historic trail as our Nation's first female Justice. She met that challenge with undaunted determination, indisputable ability, and engaging candor."

"We at the Supreme Court mourn the loss of a beloved colleague, a fiercely independent defender of the rule of law, and an eloquent advocate for civics education," Roberts said. "And we celebrate her enduring legacy as a true public servant and patriot."

Charles Ommanney | Getty Images News | Getty Images

During her tenure, O'Connor was joined on the nine-member Supreme Court by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Before O'Connor died, Ginsburg was the most recent justice to have died, in September 2020.

Four other women have been appointed to the court since Ginsburg was, all of whom are currently serving: Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

O'Connor was serving as a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals when Reagan, a Republican, tapped her to become the first female on the Supreme Court in its then 191-year history.

The Texas native previously served as the as assistant attorney general of Arizona, as a member of the Arizona state Senate, where she was majority leader at one point, and as a judge of the Maricopa County Superior Court.

O'Connor's husband John died in 2009, three years after she retired to care for him when he was suffering from Alzheimer's.

She is survived by three sons, six grandchildren and her brother.

The Supreme Court's press office said that funeral arrangements for O'Connor will be released when avaliable.