Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Samsung Electronics makes key leadership changes with focus on chip divisions; shares drop

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

  • Samsung Electronics announced a change in leadership for its memory and foundry chip divisions.
  • The South Korean tech giant appointed Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm, while Han Jin-man will become the president and head of the company's foundry business.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced changes in the leadership of its memory and foundry chip divisions, as the company faces intense competition in the semiconductor space.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The South Korean tech giant appointed Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm, while Han Jin-man will become the president and head of the company's foundry business.

Shares of the tech giant fell 3%.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The company's stock has been on a steady decline amid investors worries that it is falling behind competitors such as SK Hynix in building advanced chips.

Last month, Jun, who has been overseeing the semiconductor division since May, issued a rare apology after the company posted disappointing third-quarter profit guidance.

"Samsung appears to be pursuing an operational change while maintaining stability as it has made no significant change in top management, in our view," Citi analysts wrote in a note following the reshuffle.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Donald Trump selects Kevin Hassett to lead National Economic Council

news 3 hours ago

China's industrial profits fall by 10% in October as deflation worries linger

"We expect Samsung to overcome business uncertainty through YH Jun's leadership," the analysts said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us