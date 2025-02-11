Sam Altman tells OpenAI staff that board hasn't ‘seen anything official from Elon'

In a memo to OpenAI employees on Tuesday, CEO Sam Altman said the board hasn't received an official offer from Elon Musk regarding a potential purchase.

"As many of you know, Elon has a history of making claims that don't hold up," Altman wrote.

Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, said on Monday that Musk and a group of investors had submitted an offer to purchase OpenAI for $97.4 billion.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees in a memo on Tuesday that the company hasn't received "anything official" from Elon Musk regarding a potential purchase of the artificial intelligence startup.

"Our structure exists to ensure that no individual can take control of OpenAI," Altman wrote, in the memo that was obtained by CNBC. "Elon runs a competitive AI company, and his actions are not about OpenAI's mission or values. They are tactics aimed at weakening us because we're making great progress."

The note comes a day after news surfaced that Musk is leading a group of investors in trying to buy control of OpenAI for $97.4 billion. The offer is for the nonprofit that oversees the AI startup behind ChatGPT, and Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff said he submitted it on Monday.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"It's time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was," Toberoff told CNBC in a statement.

Altman and Musk are in the midst of a heated legal and public relations battle over the future of OpenAI. They were two of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015, establishing the entity as a nonprofit focused on AI research. Musk is suing OpenAI, accusing it of antitrust violations and to try and keep it from converting into a for-profit corporation.

OpenAI has emerged as a giant in generative AI, launching ChatGPT in 2022 and setting off a wave of investment in new tools and infrastructure for next-generation AI products and services. SoftBank is close to finalizing a $40 billion investment in OpenAI at a $260 billion valuation, sources told CNBC's David Faber last week. Microsoft has been the biggest backer to date.

The consortium of investors supposedly joining Musk includes his startup xAI, and long-time investors in his other businesses including, Baron Capital Group, Valor, Atreides, Vy Capital, Joe Lonsdale's 8VC, and an investment vehicle led by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

A source close to Musk who asked not to be named in order to speak candidly on the matter noted that everyone in the group is a Musk loyalist, and the consortium doesn't include any of the traditional Silicon Valley investors that have backed prior Musk ventures.

Altman reminded employees on Tuesday that "Elon has a history of making claims that don't hold up," highlighting his "exaggerated" donations to OpenAI and shifting narratives about whether he supported OpenAI becoming a for-profit entity.

"The best thing we can do is more forward with dedication and resilience," Altman wrote.

If and when the OpenAI board does receive a formal bid, it has a legal obligation to review it, according to Ellen Aprill, senior scholar in residence at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"The board would need to consider a bid even if they didn't invite it," Aprill told CNBC. "A non-profit can sell its assets, but needs to make sure it's getting fair value."

As a nonprofit, the board doesn't serve shareholders and therefore doesn't have a traditional fiduciary duty. Rather, its duty is for the public benefit, which is determined by attorneys general of the states where it operates.

Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. An OpenAI spokesperson declined to comment.

— CNBC's Ari Levy and Steve Kovach contributed to this report.

WATCH: Musk-Altman feud is a little bit of trolling