Salesforce-owned Slack is down for some users, according to the company's status page.

Slack began experiencing issues early Tuesday morning when users were unable to log in, send messages or files or receive notifications.

Salesforce-owned Slack is down for some users, according to the company's status page. The service began experiencing outages early Tuesday morning when users were unable to log in, send messages or files or receive notifications.

It's not immediately clear what is causing the outage. "We're investigating the issue where Slack is not loading for some users," the company's status page said at 9:25 a.m. ET. "We're looking into the cause and will provide more information as soon as it's available." Another update said it's still working toward a full resolution.

A Slack spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing.

In early 2021, a three-hour outage affected millions of people. Outages can impact the company's revenue.

Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in 2021, but earlier Slack earnings showed how much an outage can drag down revenue.

Slack's stock fell 14% after earnings in September 2019, for example, when it showed an $8.2 million hit to revenues because of credits to customers after service-level disruptions. Those sorts of hits would now impact Salesforce.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This news is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.