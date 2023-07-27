Salesforce-owned Slack says service restored after brief messaging outage

Workplace messaging service Slack said on Thursday that service on the app was restored after facing disruption earlier in the day.

"Slack is now back up. Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration," the company said in an update around 6 a.m. ET.

Slack said on Thursday that its workplace messaging app is back online after users briefly reported issues earlier in the day.

On Thursday morning, Slack had said that customers were having issues sending messages.

"We appreciate your patience during our investigation of this outage."

According to the outage flagging site Downdetector, Slack began experiencing issues just before 5 a.m. ET. The problems peaked at around 5:30 a.m., with 5,000 users reporting issues with the platform.

Tests conducted by CNBC confirmed messages were now sending.