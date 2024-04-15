Salesforce drops after reports it is in talks to acquire Informatica

Salesforce stock fell 5% Monday after reports over the weekend that the cloud software company is in advanced talks to buy data-management firm Informatica.

Shares of Informatica dropped 9% on Monday following the reports.

If the deal is made, it would mark Salesforce's largest purchase since buying Slack for nearly $28 billion in 2021, the company's largest acquisition to date.

Salesforce stock fell 5% Monday after reports over the weekend that the cloud software company is in advanced talks to buy data-management firm Informatica.

Shares of Informatica dropped 9% on Monday following the reports.

The price being weighed is below Informatica's closing stock price on Friday of $38.48, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the talks on Friday. A Reuters article said the deal could be announced soon.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

If the deal is made, it would mark Salesforce's latest in a series of acquisitions in recent years. It would also be its largest deal since purchasing workplace chat developer Slack for nearly $28 billion in 2021 — Salesforce's largest acquisition to date.

Before paying for Slack, Salesforce bought data visualization company Tableau for $15.3 billion in 2019 and MuleSoft for $6.5 billion in 2018.

Salesforce declined to comment on the reports. Informatica, which is based in Redwood City, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.