coronavirus

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Encourages Employees to Get Vaccinated

By Tyler Clifford, CNBC

Noam Galai | Getty Images
  • "I think it's important for everyone to get vaccinated and to get safe," Benioff said in a CNBC "Mad Money" interview with Jim Cramer.
  • Salesforce has previously recommended that its employees be inoculated against coronavirus, though it won't be mandatory for them to return to the office.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Wednesday encouraged employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I think it's important for everyone to get vaccinated and to get safe," he said in a CNBC "Mad Money" interview with Jim Cramer. "Here in the United States, or in other countries like the United Kingdom or even Israel, you can see how vaccinations have made a dramatic difference in the organization."

Salesforce has previously recommended that its employees be inoculated against coronavirus, though it won't be mandatory for them to return to the office after transmission rates reach safer levels. It will allow employees to continue working remotely through the rest of the year.

The software giant plans next month to begin welcoming inoculated workers who volunteer to work in its 61-story office tower in downtown San Francisco, where the company is headquartered. The cloud software giant will later allow workers in its offices who do not receive a protective shot against coronavirus.

Salesforce, whose workforce includes more than 56,000 people across the globe, is the largest employer in San Francisco.

The stock has run double digits since late March, though it remains about 16% under its record close in September.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
