Rome's Jubilee is expected to attract 32 million people. Here's why — and how to avoid the crowds

Vatican City is the world's smallest country by size and population.

That's not stopping an estimated 32 million travelers from visiting this year for Jubilee 2025, a year-long global celebration among those of the Catholic faith.

The Jubilee is a time of pilgrimage, prayer, reflection and a renewal of faith, said Jubilee spokesperson Caterina Rigoni.

"It is being celebrated across Rome through masses, processions, and various religious and cultural events at major basilicas, with special attention given to the Vatican's role as the heart of the Catholic faith," she told CNBC Travel.

The Italian government is providing Jubilee visas for travelers coming to Italy through trips organized by their local churches.

A year of events

The Jubilee began on Dec. 24, with the opening of the first of four "Holy Doors" by Pope Francis in a tradition that dates to at least 1500. The doors, which are usually sealed with mortar, are only opened during Jubilee years, which occur every 25 years.

Passing through the doors signifies the cleansing of sins and a reconnection to the faith, and it is a primary reason pilgrims travel to Rome to attend the Jubilee.

Attendees can also undertake a pilgrimage within a pilgrimage. The "Seven Churches" route is a ritual dating back to the 16th century which involves a 15.5-mile walk from Vatican City to the outskirts of Rome. Meanwhile, the "Patronesses of Europe and Doctors of the Church" pilgrimage allows visitors to learn about Europe's female saints.

Several days are earmarked for celebrations for specific groups. For example, Feb. 8 to 9 is dedicated to the armed forces, while the Jubilee of Teenagers, from April 25 to 27, includes concerts across a number of Roman piazzas.

Rigoni said Jubilee organizers are expecting these concerts to be well attended. She advised attendees to plan all activities well in advance, and to check the Jubilee's website and app for updates.

Where to stay and what to eat in Rome

Brandon Shaw, who lived and worked in Rome for 15 years and co-founded the guided travel company The Tour Guy in 2012 , recommends that Jubilee visitors stay in Prati, a neighborhood near the Vatican, at Hotel Dei Mellini, Hotel Isa or Hotel NH Collection Roma Centro.

For the best pizza in town, Shaw suggests travelers dine at Panificio Bonci. For a more formal meal, he recommends Il Sorpasso. Both are within walking distance of the Vatican.

"Prati is not home to ancient ruins or any major monuments, so it often gets overlooked by tourists, but that's exactly what makes it such a great place to stay. It's where a lot of locals reside, and is home to many al fresco wine bars, stylish cocktail lounges, and gourmet restaurants," said Shaw, who is now based in Florida.

To enjoy Rome away from the Jubilee crowds, Shaw recommends visiting The Catacombs of Rome, which are underground burial grounds that contain crypts of notable popes and martyrs.

He also suggests walking parts of the Appian Way, an ancient road that extended from Rome to the "heel" of Italy, and the Park of the Aqueducts, which contains remnants of the ancient water systems built during the Roman Empire.

Avoiding Rome's crowds

As for travelers who want to skip Rome during the year of the Jubilee, TV presenter and producer Kathy McCabe isn't short of alternatives.

McCabe said she is a big fan of Modena, a city around five hours north of Rome that's also the home of Luciano Pavarotti and balsamic vinegar.

She said that while filming two episodes of "Dream of Italy," a travel series on PBS, she met famed chef Massimo Bottura. He runs the world-renowned Osteria Francescana, and the more casual Franceschetta58, which she said makes the world's best tortellini.

"Modena is the Italy of 20 or 30 years ago that you long for, and I hope it never changes. It's such a quaint city with hardly any tourists or souvenir shops," said McCabe, who is based in Colorado.

McCabe also filmed in Capua, some two hours south of Rome, which has an ancient amphitheater nearby that is second in size only to Rome's Colosseum. Caserta, which is about 20 minutes from Capua, is another favorite of McCabe's, with a royal palace that she said "rivals Versailles."

For foodies, McCabe said the northern cities of Bologna and Parma should be top of the list.

McCabe, who has visited Italy over 90 times and who one day aspires to live in Rome, says crowd-averse people shouldn't write off Rome in 2025.

"Rome is endless. Once you get beyond the big things to see, there are just tons of churches, museums, shops, restaurants and experiences," she said. "If you have an opportunity to go to Rome, you should."