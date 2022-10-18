Rolls-Royce Says It Already Has Hundreds of U.S. Orders for Its $413,000 Spectre Electric Vehicle

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC the buyers visited the company's headquarters in England to get a sneak peak at the Spectre.

More than 300 U.S. buyers have already put down deposits for Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle prior to its unveiling on Tuesday, the luxury automaker's CEO told CNBC.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told CNBC that the buyers visited the company's headquarters in Goodwood, England over the past two weeks to get a sneak peak at the Spectre, which was publicly revealed Tuesday and comes with a starting price tag of $413,000.

The two-door coupe, which is sleeker than a typical Rolls, has a range of about 320 miles and can go from 0-60 miles per hour in 4.4 seconds. Rolls-Royce has said its entire product line will be fully electric by 2030.

Muller-Otvos said the buyers put down deposits before they even saw the car.

"Once they have seen it here, they are delighted," he said. "The order book looks strong."

The car is the most expensive of EV coupe on the market and defines a new category of what Rolls calls an "Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé." General Motors, meanwhile, this week unveiled its Celestiq electric vehicle, which starts at more than $300,000.

Muller-Otvos said the switch to EVs is a natural for Rolls, since its cars are already famous for their smooth, quiet rides and quick power.

"It needs to be a Rolls-Royce first," Muller-Otvos said. "That means stability, brilliant quality, timeless materials, flight-on-land, silent propulsion. It carries all these genes Rolls-Royce is famous for."

Muller-Otvos declined to give specific sales targets or goals for the Spectre. In 2021, Rolls-Royce had a record year in terms of sales and production, delivering 5,586 cars.

"In terms of proportion (of sales), I would say Cullinan, our great SUV is one column. The second column is the Ghost, our great limousine. And then comes Spectre as the third column," he said.

Among the special features in the Spectre are an illuminated front grille with 22 LEDs, a flowing aerodynamic "waft" line along the sides modeled after racing yachts and new digital intelligence system called Spirit. Its famous "Spirit of Ecstasy" hood ornament was also be redesigned, with a more modern look.

Other Rolls Royce models offer the popular "starlight headliner," with over 1,400 tiny stars that light up on the car roof at night. As a special option, Spectre will offer the "Illuminated Fascia" of over 5,500 stars along the doors and roof.

"Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls Royce has ever produced," Muller-Otvos said.