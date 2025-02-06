Money Report

Roblox plummets 16% on disappointing bookings, daily active users miss

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • Roblox shares plummeted more than 16% on disappointing fourth-quarter bookings and daily active user figures.
  • Daily active users came in at 85.3 million, versus a StreetAccount estimate of 88.2 million.
  • CEO and founder David Baszuck said the company would continue to invest in its virtual economy, app performance and "AI-powered discovery and safety" in 2025.

Roblox shares plunged more than 16% after the gaming platform fell short of Wall Street's bookings and daily active user estimates.

Roblox reported bookings of $1.36 billion for the fourth quarter, versus the $1.37 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Daily active users came in at 85.3 million, reflecting 19% growth from a year ago. However, the figure came up short of a StreetAccount estimate of 88.2 million.

The company said it anticipates bookings to range between $5.20 billion and $5.30 billion for 2025, compared to a $5.30 billion FactSet estimate.

In an earnings release, CEO David Baszucki said the company would continue to invest in its virtual economy, app performance and "AI-powered discovery and safety, empowering creators and enhancing the user experience," in the new year.

The San Mateo-based company, which relies mainly on content and games created by its users, soared in popularity in the depths of Covid-19, especially among younger generations.

Shares went public on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2021 and closed at $69.50, or a roughly $38.6 billion market cap. With Thursday's moves, the stock sits nearly 53% off of its all-time closing high reached in November 2021.

