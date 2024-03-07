Rivian reveals new electric R2 SUV, starting at $45,000

Rivian Automotive on Thursday revealed the R2, a midsize SUV that is expected to start around $45,000 when it goes on sale in 2026.

The R2 will operate on a new EV platform but looks like a smaller version of the Rivian's current R1S SUV.

The R2 comes at a crucial time for Rivian as it attempts to expand its customer base and regain investor confidence following a collapse in the stock.

The vehicle, which Rivian revealed Thursday, will mark the EV startup's fourth product following a commercial delivery van and larger, more expensive R1S SUV and R1T pickup for consumers. The R1 vehicles start at roughly $70,000 and can top $100,000.

The R2 comes at a crucial time for Rivian as it attempts to expand its customer base amid slower-than-expected EV sales in the U.S. after automakers flooded the first-adopter market with pricey all-electric vehicles in recent years.

Rivian's sales pace has slowed in recent quarters, and the company widely disappointed investors last month by missing quarterly estimates and forecasting slightly lower production this year compared to 2023 due to plant downtime.

The Amazon-backed company has been burning through cash to improve current EV production and narrow losses.

The R2 will operate on a new EV platform but looks like a smaller version of the R1S SUV. It will be capable of more than 300 miles of all-electric range on a single charge and 0-60 mph time in under3 seconds, the company said.

"R2 represents the essence of our brand, while targeting the significant midsized SUV segment, a massive market with limited compelling EV options beyond Tesla," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe told investors last month. "R2 has been developed with vertically integrated propulsion platforms, electronics and software to create an incredible user experience."

This is breaking news. Please check back for additional details.