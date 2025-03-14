RFK Jr. wants artificial dyes out of America's food, but it's not clear they're harmful, scientist says

And if artificial dyes and food colorants were removed from food products, it wouldn't be harmful to consumers, Bertley says.

In his first meeting with top food executives, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called on major companies like PepsiCo, W.K. Kellogg and Kraft Heinz to remove artificial dyes from America's food supply.

Kennedy says he wants to get "the worst ingredients" out of the food system and is making the removal of dyes and colorants, also referred to as FD&Cs, a top priority.

According to notes from the meeting shared by the Consumer Brands Association, the secretary hopes to execute this plan before the end of President Donald Trump's term.

"It was a constructive conversation and we look forward to continued engagement with the secretary and the qualified experts within HHS to support public health, build consumer trust and promote consumer choice," Consumer Brands Association CEO Melissa Hockstad told CNBC in a statement.

Earlier this year, Red Dye No. 3 was banned from use in food products and medications by the Food and Drug Administration. Research spanning all the way back to the 1980s showed that high doses of Red No. 3 led to the development of tumors in male rats.

But do other artificial dyes and additives pose the same risks? Here's what experts say.

'What does your entire diet look like? How do you exercise?'

"There is no convincing data that has the scientific community absolutely sure that these other dyes are problematic too," says Frederic Bertley, CEO and President of the Center of Science & Industry and a leading science educator.

"They're deemed safe so far by the FDA, and there's no research that we know of that says they're harmful in humans."

There are nine color additives approved by the FDA for use in food, according to the agency's site. When the ban on Red Dye No. 3 takes effect in 2027, that number will be eight.

These additives are used in frostings, cereals, beverages and processed meats like hot dogs to give them their vibrant colors.

"Minimizing ingesting these things is not bad," Bertley, who has a PhD in immunology, says. "But it's really a balance. I mean, what are we ingesting holistically? What does your entire diet look like? How do you exercise?"

Vanessa Rissetto, registered dietitian and CEO and co-founder of Culina Health, agrees with Bertley and says there's no need to throw away your foods that contain FD&Cs.

"Let's be serious, there are Doritos in my pantry right now, because it's my favorite thing to eat. You can eat them. Just eat them moderately," Rissetto says. "Just be mindful. You can't eat them every single day."

Consider your goals and make the decisions that are best for your own health.

"These kinds of foods are generally cheaper, and so people go towards that," she adds. "So if we can minimize or limit these additives, maybe the population is going to be healthier."

While there isn't enough data to prove these additives are harmful to humans, experts also say there's insufficient evidence to prove they're safe in large amounts.

"I think it's something that needs to be looked at truly," Rissetto says.

The major food companies will likely move to replace artificial dyes with natural alternatives like vegetable and fruit juices. These are much healthier options, Bertley says.

"If [cereals] don't taste as good, because they're not red, yellow, green and blue, but they're all off-white colored, that's not a health harm."

While removing dyes won't hurt, for both Big Food and consumers the change could mean slightly higher grocery prices. "Finding those natural products and using those natural products are just more expensive," Bertley says.

But Rissetto says that shouldn't stop the food industry from seriously considering this change.

"Let's stop trying to cut corners," she says. "Let's stop trying to assume that people don't want to pay for things that have better quality ingredients, and put it in front of them and then let them make the choice."

