Retail sales rose 0.4% in September, better than expected; jobless claims dip

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

People walk past a Coach store on September 13, 2024 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Consumer spending held up in September, underscoring a resilient economy that is now getting a boost from the Federal Reserve, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% on the month, up from the unrevised 0.1% gain in August and better than the 0.3% Dow Jones forecast, according to the advanced report.

Excluding autos, sales accelerated 0.5%, better than the forecast for just a 0.1% rise. The numbers are adjusted for seasonal factors but not inflation, which rose 0.2% on the month as measured by the consumer price index.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

