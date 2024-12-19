Remote jobs paying $100,000 or more are making a comeback, according to new research—here's where to find them

The market for high-paying remote jobs is heating up.

Ladders, a career site for six-figure positions, reports 10.4% of roles that pay $250,000 or more were advertised as remote in the third quarter of 2024, up from 8.8% in the second quarter.

Ladders' data scientists analyzed over half a million job postings on its platform from July through September 2024 to compile the report.

The fields with the most high-paying remote jobs include marketing, HR, operations, management, sales, and project management, according to Ladders' research. The report did not specify individual remote job titles that are seeing increased demand and offer six-figure salaries.

Meanwhile, FlexJobs, another platform specializing in remote work, has recently analyzed its database to identify the most in-demand remote jobs companies are hiring for.

By examining postings from June through November 2024, FlexJobs highlighted several six-figure job titles that have seen an increase in openings — all of them are in marketing, sales, and project management.

All five jobs on this list are available remotely, either full-time or part-time, with no office requirements. Average salaries are according to Payscale:

1. Sales director

Average salary: $112,068

2. Account director

Average salary: $104,923

3. Business development director

Average salary: $115,608

4. Senior product designer

Average salary: $131,110

5. Senior product marketing manager

Average salary: $136,790

It's a curious trend given the steep drop-off in available remote jobs overall. On LinkedIn, just 8% of jobs are remote, down from 18% in early 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports.

There is some evidence, however, that the highest earners are starting to win back leverage with flexible work arrangements.

Industries like tech, finance and consulting might be scaling back remote opportunities to "remain competitive," John Mullinix, director of growth marketing at Ladders, explains in the report.

But elsewhere, "businesses are realizing the cost savings of reducing office space and expanding their talent pools geographically," he adds, "so it's easier for them to justify higher salaries for remote jobs when they're cutting operational costs in other places."

