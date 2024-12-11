Alexander real estate brothers, sibling raped ‘dozens of victims,' federal indictment alleges

Top real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon, were charged with sex trafficking, an unsealed federal indictment in New York showed.

Several women have previously filed lawsuits in Manhattan court accusing the brothers of sexual assault. The brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutors accused top real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon, of drugging and raping "dozens of victims" over more than a decade.

The brothers were arrested in Miami Wednesday on sex trafficking charges related to the alleged assaults.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a victim by force, fraud, or coercion, an eight-page indictment in U.S. District Court in Manhattan says. Tal Alexander faces an additional count of sex trafficking of a victim by force, fraud, or coercion.

Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for Alon and Oren, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the unsealed federal indictment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York scheduled a press conference on the arrests for 1 p.m. ET in Manhattan.

"We are glad to hear that there will finally be some measure of accountability for the Alexander brothers and justice for their many victims," David Gottlieb, an attorney for the plaintiffs in a number of the civil cases against the Alexanders, said in a statement.

"We applaud all the survivors who have had the strength and courage to speak up about their unimaginable experiences after years of pain and suffering," Gottlieb said.

— CNBC's Jim Forkin contributed to this report.