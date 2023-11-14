Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Quiz: Are you eating the best brain foods? See if your diet is better than most people

By Jim Kwik, Contributor,CNBC and Gabriel Cortés,CNBC

Illustration by Olivia de Recat

A well-nourished brain is a highly efficient brain. It can quickly adapt to new information, make sound decisions and process complex thoughts.

On the other hand, a brain deprived of essential nutrients can suffer from diminished cognitive abilities, reduced memory capacity and increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

By nourishing our brains with the right nutrients and foods, we can enhance memory, focus and overall mental performance. Take this quiz to see how your diet compares to everyone else:

Click here for the quiz

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Don't miss:

Jim Kwik has been a brain researcher and coach for more than 25 years. He has worked closely with CEOs, executives, celebrities, athletes, students and super-achievers in various industries to enhance brain performance through world-class accelerated learning programs and proven methods for brain fitness. He is author of "Limitless Expanded Edition: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life."

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

2 Stanford grads want to replace your beer with cannabis drinks—they've already sold 10 million cans

news 40 mins ago

Jim Cramer says buy P&G amid a weakening U.S. dollar

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us