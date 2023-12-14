Money Report

Quiz: Are you a better tipper than most? See how your habits measure up to etiquette experts' guidelines

By Kamaron McNair,CNBC and Gabriel Cortés,CNBC

Grace Cary | Moment | Getty Images

Some American consumers feel like tipping has gotten out of control.

Before cash registers became digital tablets and pizza delivery drivers became individual contractors, it used to be fairly cut and dry as to when you should tip. But now, there are seemingly endless opportunities to leave a tip, and it's leaving consumers stressed about their budgets and their manners.

In any situation, tipping is a personal choice. Unless the business includes a gratuity in your final bill, you are not required to leave a tip. 

But should you tip anyway? Select whether you think you should tip in the following scenarios and see what etiquette experts have to say — and if you're a better tipper than most.

(Click here to take the quiz)

