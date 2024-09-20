Psychologist: 3 signs you have an addictive personality—and how to curb those tendencies

Historically, the word "addiction" has been linked with substance abuse. Those with "addictive personalities" were assumed to be people who heavily relied on drugs or alcohol.

In the TikTok-era, having an addictive personality has taken on a new meaning. Scroll the platform, where the hashtag #addictivepersonality has 22 million views, and you'll see users attributing a wide range of symptoms to a tendency to overindulge.

Like many pop-psychology terms that have been popularized by social media, this one doesn't have a clinical definition. But, psychologists believe that when a person's repeated behaviors interrupt their daily functions, it is worth examining how to curb those impulses.

Someone with an addictive personality "requires immediate gratification," says Detroit-based psychologist Michele Leno.

"They may have difficulty self-soothing if their needs aren't met immediately," she says. "So, when they find something beneficial they may become addicted to it."

Here are three key indicators that you or someone you know might have an addictive personality.

1. Your rituals are non-negotiable

Routine can provide stability and soothe anxiety. However, someone with an addictive personality might adhere to certain processes at the expense of time management.

"You're having a hard time leaving your house without doing these rituals and if you forget if you did them you'll be late just to make sure these specific things get done," Leno says.

2. You have a scarcity mindset

If you come across something that soothes you, you might buy it in bulk.

"It's a lot of long-term thinking of 'What will I do if I am not able to get this?'" Leno says.

The idea of something that brings you immediate satisfaction being unavailable is painfully stressful.

3. You struggle to be present during social interactions

This might sound far-fetched, Leno says, but many people with addictive personalities have trouble connecting with others. This is because everything they do needs to "feed their addiction."

You might find that it's hard to stay present at a party because you don't know if a conversation or experience will give you that instant gratification.

"They have a hard time socializing because they need to know that in that instance they are going to get what they need," Leno says.

How to curb addictive tendencies

If you feel like certain impulses are hindering your ability to live a well-balance life, start by trying to identify them with a therapist, Leno says.

"Write some things down and keep a daily journal of what you tend to do that's disruptive," she says.

Then, you and a professional can figure out ways to limit your propensity to indulge.

"Maybe you can replace this shopping addiction by using a specific debit card with a specific amount of money," Leno says.

Changes like this can help you cut down on some of your more addictive tendencies.

