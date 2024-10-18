Procter & Gamble earnings beat estimates, but weak demand in China hurts sales

Procter & Gamble beat quarterly earnings expectations but missed revenue estimates.

The company said demand fell in its Greater China market.

Procter & Gamble on Friday reported weaker-than-expected revenue as lower demand in China again weighed on its sales.

Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.93 adjusted vs. $1.90 expected

Revenue: $21.74 billion vs. $21.91 billion expected

P&G reported fiscal first-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.96 billion, or $1.61 per share, down from $4.52 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges and other items, the company earned $1.93 per share.

Net sales dropped 1% to $21.71 billion.