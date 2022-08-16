Polestar Will Launch a Hot New Electric Roadster — But Not Until 2026

Polestar's O2 roadster concept will go into production in 2026 as the Polestar 6.

The O2 show car drew strongly positive reactions when it was revealed in Los Angeles in March.

The new roadster will use advanced EV technology currently in development for the Polestar 5 luxury sedan flagship, expected in 2025.

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar said Tuesday that a popular electric roadster that it showed off earlier this year will officially go into production. But interested buyers will have to wait more than three years to get their hands on the new model.

Polestar's O2 roadster concept, first revealed in Los Angeles in March, will enter production in 2026 as the Polestar 6, the company announced.

"With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality," said CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The model will feature a retractable hardtop roof, an 800-volt electric architecture allowing for speedy recharging, and a lot of power: Up to 884 horsepower, Polestar said, from a dual-motor powertrain that will catapult the edgy roadster from zero to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds.

Polestar has a long to-do list to complete before the roadster goes into production. The company has already announced plans to launch three new models — an SUV, a coupe-like crossover and a flagship luxury sedan, called Polestar 3, 4 and 5, respectively — by the end of 2025. The first of those, the Polestar 3 SUV, will go into production at a U.S. Volvo factory this fall.

The new roadster will share key systems with the Polestar 5 sedan, including that 800-volt architecture, the company said.

Polestar, founded as a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Chinese automaker Geely, went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in June. The company said last month that it's on track to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key step toward its longstanding goal of selling 290,000 vehicles worldwide in 2025.

Polestar said that interested customers can make a reservation for the roadster starting Tuesday. But take note: pricing hasn't yet been announced.