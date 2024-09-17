Money Report

Point72's Steve Cohen is stepping back from trading his own book

By Yun Li,CNBC

Steven Cohen, founder of Point72 and majority owner of the New York Mets, attends a news conference at Citi Field, the home stadium of MLB’s New York Mets, in Queens, New York, on Feb. 10, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Steve Cohen is retiring from the trading floor at his hedge fund Point72.
  • Point72, which uses long/short, macro and systematic strategies, manages more than $35 billion.
  • The firm is planning to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom.

Billionaire investor Steve Cohen is retiring from the trading floor at his hedge fund Point72.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The prominent hedge fund investor, who also owns the New York Mets, will continue his role as the co-chief investment officer at Point72, which Cohen converted from S.A.C. Capital Advisors in 2014 after lofty insider-trading settlements.

"He is taking a break from trading his own book and he feels he can have a greater impact by focusing on running the firm, driving strategic initiatives, and mentoring and coaching the next generation of talent," a spokesperson at Point72 said.

Point72, which uses long/short, macro and systematic strategies, manages more than $35 billion. Most recently, the firm is planning to launch a separate, artificial intelligence-focused hedge fund to capitalize on the boom.

Earlier this year, Cohen came out as a long-term AI bull. He has called AI a "really durable theme" for investing, comparing the rise to the technological developments in the 1990s.

"There's huge value in having Steve as an impactful mentor for our investment professionals; he's been doing this for 40 years and he's seen a lot," Point72 said. "That's what gives him the most satisfaction these days — helping people succeed and seeing it make a difference — and where he feels he can add the most value."

Bloomberg News first reported on Cohen's move away from trading earlier Tuesday.

