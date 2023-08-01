Planet lays off about 10% of workforce as satellite imagery company restructures

Satellite-imagery and data-analysis company Planet is restructuring and laying off 117 employees.

Satellite-imagery and data-analysis company Planet is restructuring and laying off 117 employees, it announced on Tuesday.

The layoffs affect about 10% of Planet's approximately 1,000 employees.

"This action was taken to increase the company's focus on its high priority growth opportunities and operational efficiency, which the company believes will further support its long term strategy and path to profitability," Planet wrote in a securities filing.

Planet CEO Will Marshall, in a company-wide note on Tuesday morning, wrote that "I want to be clear that I am responsible for the decisions that led us here."

"I know this has significant effects on the lives of our team and their families, and for that I am sorry. We do not make these changes lightly," Marshall added.

Planet's stock was little changed in premarket trading from its previous close of $3.75 a share. The stock is down about 15% year-to-date.

Earlier this year, the company lowered its annual forecast, citing a "challenging macro environment."

Marshall noted that Planet's expansion since the company went public in December 2021 "increased cost and complexity, which slowed us down in some regards."

"We are making changes to prioritize our attention on the highest ROI opportunities for our business and mission, while reinforcing our path to profitability, consistent with what we shared on our prior earnings call," Marshall added.