Photos Show Turmoil and Panic as Taliban Enter Afghanistan's Capital Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday evening, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over."

The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, with chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.

International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.

SHAKIB RAHMANI | AFP | Getty Images

Taliban forces entered Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, effectively taking control of the country following the capture of one provincial city after another over recent weeks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday evening, and the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over." Ghani said he left to avoid bloodshed.

It marks a stunning end to the two-decade Western campaign in which U.S. and coalition forces sought to transform the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. There were chaotic scenes Monday at Hamid Karzai International Airport as Afghans and foreign nationals fearing a return to Taliban rule desperately sought to escape the country.

The United Nations has cited continued reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting. International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed particular concern Sunday about the future of women and girls in the country, saying hard-won rights "must be protected" and "all abuses must stop."

Taliban members patrol the streets of Kabul

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul

WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP | Getty Images

A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from a Taliban offensive

Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Afghan security forces patrol in Kabul

Haroon Sabawoon | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Germany's Bundeswehr prepares to evacuate German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul

Hauke-Christian Dittrich | picture alliance | Getty Images

Afghans crowd the tarmac of Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country

AFP | Getty Images

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office, desperate to get their travel documents

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images

The entrance gate of the Canadian Embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul