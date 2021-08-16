Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
politics

Photos Show Turmoil and Panic as Taliban Enter Afghanistan's Capital Kabul

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday evening, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over."
  • The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, with chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
  • International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.
Afghans (L) crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021.
SHAKIB RAHMANI | AFP | Getty Images
Afghans (L) crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on August 16, 2021.

Taliban forces entered Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, effectively taking control of the country following the capture of one provincial city after another over recent weeks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday evening, and the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over." Ghani said he left to avoid bloodshed.

It marks a stunning end to the two-decade Western campaign in which U.S. and coalition forces sought to transform the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. There were chaotic scenes Monday at Hamid Karzai International Airport as Afghans and foreign nationals fearing a return to Taliban rule desperately sought to escape the country.

The United Nations has cited continued reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting. International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.

Money Report

United States 29 mins ago

World Leaders React as the Taliban Take Kabul

Markets 45 mins ago

Retailers Begin Reporting This Week, But the Delta Variant Is a Big Wild Card

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed particular concern Sunday about the future of women and girls in the country, saying hard-won rights "must be protected" and "all abuses must stop."

Taliban members patrol the streets of Kabul

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul

A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.
WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP | Getty Images
A U.S. military helicopter is pictured flying above the U.S. embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from a Taliban offensive

A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from Talibanâs offensive and come to Kabul, Afghanistan on August 10, 2021. Afghan people, who came to the capital, Kabul from the northern and northeastern regions of the country, struggle to survive in hard conditions on the roadsides and in the parks.
Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A girl is seen as thousands of families flee from Talibanâs offensive and come to Kabul, Afghanistan on August 10, 2021. Afghan people, who came to the capital, Kabul from the northern and northeastern regions of the country, struggle to survive in hard conditions on the roadsides and in the parks.

Afghan security forces patrol in Kabul

Afghan security forces patrol in the Afghan capital of Kabul city, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.
Haroon Sabawoon | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Afghan security forces patrol in the Afghan capital of Kabul city, Afghanistan, on August 15, 2021.

Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them

Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them on August 13, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Displaced Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering them on August 13, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Germany's Bundeswehr prepares to evacuate German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul

In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr plans to begin evacuating German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul on Monday 16th August, 2021.
Hauke-Christian Dittrich | picture alliance | Getty Images
In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr plans to begin evacuating German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul on Monday 16th August, 2021.

Afghans crowd the tarmac of Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.
AFP | Getty Images
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office, desperate to get their travel documents

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office as many are desperate to have their travel documents ready to go on August 14, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Paula Bronstein | Getty Images
Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office as many are desperate to have their travel documents ready to go on August 14, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The entrance gate of the Canadian Embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul

The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul on August 15, 2021.
WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP | Getty Images
The entrance gate of the Canadian embassy is pictured after the evacuation in Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

politicsAfghanistanWorld PoliticsWorld NewsTaliban
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us