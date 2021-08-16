Photos Show Turmoil and Panic as Taliban Enter Afghanistan's Capital Kabul
By Sam Meredith, CNBC
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday evening, as the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over."
The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, with chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday.
International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.
Taliban forces entered Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday, effectively taking control of the country following the capture of one provincial city after another over recent weeks.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday evening, and the Taliban entered the presidential palace and declared the war "over." Ghani said he left to avoid bloodshed.
It marks a stunning end to the two-decade Western campaign in which U.S. and coalition forces sought to transform the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The rapidly evolving situation has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. There were chaotic scenes Monday at Hamid Karzai International Airport as Afghans and foreign nationals fearing a return to Taliban rule desperately sought to escape the country.
The United Nations has cited continued reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting. International aid groups have warned of a humanitarian crisis.