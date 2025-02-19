Palantir shares plunge on news of Pentagon budget cuts order

The share price of Palantir fell by as much as 12%.

The share price of Palantir fell by as much as 12% on Wednesday after a report that the Pentagon has been ordered to prepare to cut the U.S. defense budget by 8% each year for the next five years.

The Washington Post on Wednesday said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered senior Pentagon leaders and other military brass to develop plans to slash the defense budget over the next half-decade. The budget for the current fiscal year is around $850 billion.

The Post reported that Hegseth ordered the proposed cuts to be drawn up by Monday.

