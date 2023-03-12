Oscar 2023 Live Updates: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Is the Big Favorite

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 95th annual Academy Awards. Please check back for updates throughout the evening.

It's Hollywood's biggest night.

As Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, all eyes are on "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Just how many trophies will the genre-blending comedy-drama scoop up Sunday night?

The film dominated nominations for major categories, showing up in the fields of best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor and best original screenplay. It snagged 11 nominations overall, leading the pack.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Throughout the awards season, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has snared wins for acting, directing and best picture from various groups. Many expect it to sweep best picture, best director, best actress and best original screenplay.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are expected to take home the directing prize. Michelle Yeoh is neck-and-neck with Cate Blanchett ("Tar") for best actress, and Kwan and Scheinert are in close contention with Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin") for best original screenplay.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is not nominated for best actor, a category that for the first time since 1935 features five actors that have never been nominated before. Ke Huy Quan is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in the film and is expected to go home with the trophy.

This year's ceremony marks the first time that four Asian actors are competing across multiple acting categories.

A24

Yeoh, 60, is the first Asian-identifying woman nominated for best actress. This distinction has been made because, technically, Merle Oberon, who was of mixed British and South Asian descent, was the first in 1935, earning a nomination for her work on the film "The Dark Angel," but she concealed her heritage out of fear of discrimination in Hollywood at the time.

Ana De Armas is the first Cuban actress to be nominated for best actress for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix movie "Blonde."

Angela Bassett also earns another first for the ceremony, becoming the first actor to receive a nomination for a role in a Marvel film. She is up for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and is considered a favorite.

This year's ceremony is sure to draw extra attention after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock during last year's show.

The live broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read more showbiz coverage:

All best actors are first time nominees

This year's Oscars marks the first time in 88 years that all of the best actor nominees are first time nominees.

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

— Sarah Whitten

Which Oscar nominees would work as K-dramas?

Courtesy: Disney Co.

If you could see one of the Oscar-nominated films turned into a K-drama, which would it be?

Rakuten Viki, the streaming service with the largest collection of Asian content, recently asked its social media followers to weigh in on this, and other questions. As there's been a rise in popularity of Korean film and TV shows – especially since especially since the success of Netflix's "Squid Games" – more and more U.S.-based content is being reimagined for Korean dramas and actors.

The survey showed about 50% of respondents wanted to see Steven Spielberg direct a K-drama, and actors like Colin Farrell and Cate Blanchett star in such films. More than 50% of the respondents also said if they had it their way, they'd see the latest "Avatar" installment remade into a Korean film. Here's the breakdown of the responses for the social media poll:

Which Oscar-nominated actor/actress would you like to see star in a K-drama? Colin Farrell - 23% Cate Blanchett - 25% Austin Butler - 31% Ana de Armas - 21%

Colin Farrell - 23% Cate Blanchett - 25% Austin Butler - 31% Ana de Armas - 21% Which Oscar-nominated film would you want to see remade into a K-drama? The Banshees of Inisherin - 19% Elvis - 19% Tár - 7% Avatar: The Way of Water - 55%

The Banshees of Inisherin - 19% Elvis - 19% Tár - 7% Avatar: The Way of Water - 55% If you had to choose an Oscar-nominated director to direct a K-drama, who would you choose? Steven Spielberg - 50% Todd Field - 8% Martin McDonagh - 18% Daniel Kwan - 24%

Steven Spielberg - 50% Todd Field - 8% Martin McDonagh - 18% Daniel Kwan - 24% If you could give an Oscar to any of the below K-dramas on Rakuten Viki, which would it be? Reborn Rich - 31% Love in Contract - 11% True Beauty - 41% Sh**ting Stars - 16%

–Lillian Rizzo

Six decades of Speilberg at the Oscars

Gilbert Flores | Variety | Getty Images

Heading into Sunday's ceremony, Steven Spielberg had already become the first director to be nominated across six decades, earning nods for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" in the '70s, "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in the '80s, "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" in the '90s, "Munich" in the '00s, "Lincoln" in the '10s and "West Side Story" in 2021

He is nominated this year for "The Fablemans," a film based on his own childhood and introduction to filmmaking in post-war America.

—Sarah Whitten

Oscar ratings are a shadow of what they once were

Ratings for the annual Academy Awards has been on a precipitous decline since 2000, when the audience averaged more than 46 million people. Last year, an average of nearly 17 million tuned in, and those ratings got a bump after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

This year's show will be hosted by TV late night personality Jimmy Kimmel, and could see a boost from curious viewers with last year's surprise on their minds.. Still, it will be hard to see ratings return to what they once were.

Ratings have dropped about 60% since 2000 as consumers continuously opt to cut the cord in favor of streaming services. While live sports – namely the Super Bowl, which averaged 113 million viewers in past February – still draw large audiences, viewership for live awards shows like the Academy Awards continues to drop.

–Lillian Rizzo