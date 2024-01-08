Oscar Mayer will pay you $35,600 to get behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile—here's how to apply

Oscar Mayer is looking for someone who would relish the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of America's most iconic vehicles.

The processed meat giant has launched a nationwide search for its next crew of Hotdoggers — paid spokespeople who drive the brand's famous hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles around the country.

The company is hiring 12 drivers to get behind the wheel of the 27-foot-long vehicle, which is equivalent in length to 54 wieners laid end to end.

The Hotdoggers' main responsibility is to represent Oscar Mayer on a daily basis as they drive the 87-year-old Wienermobile around America between June 2024 and June 2025.

"It's like they're running a PR firm on wheels," says Ed Roland, who runs the Wienermobile program. "They're key content contributors to all of our social media channels. It's some of the highest performing content for all of [parent company] Kraft Heinz."

Oscar Mayer has a fleet of six Wienermobiles. Hotdoggers will travel in pairs and be expected to host over 200 pop-up events over the course of the year. They will be responsible for "pitching and appearing on local television, radio or newspaper media," according to the job listing.

If you want the gig, be ready to present your driving record. The average driver travels 20,000 miles each year, Oscar Mayer says, visiting at least 40 cities.

"It's a lot like an RV," Roland says. "[Applicants] do not need a CDL or any kind of special driver's license."

The role will require Hotdoggers to work on major holidays and spend a majority of their year away from home.

The one-year assignment will pay a base salary of $35,600, with an additional weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, the listing says. Hotdoggers will receive health benefits, 18 days of paid time off and have all of their hotel expenses covered.

In a typical year, the Wienermobile program receives between 1,000 and 1,500 applications for the 12 open slots, but has gotten as many as 7,000 in a single year.

Oscar Mayer will accept applications through the end of January, and says that bilingual candidates in particular are encouraged to apply.

You can apply for the role here.

