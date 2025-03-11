Ontario's Ford suspends U.S. electric surcharge, says Lutnick agrees to trade talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday said he was temporarily suspending his province's planned 25% surcharge on electricity exported to the United States after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to renewed trade talks.

Ford said that he and Lutnick "had a productive conversation about the economic relationship between the United States and Canada" earlier Tuesday.

"We have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail," Ford told reporters.

