Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants beats earnings estimates, despite weak fine-dining sales

Darden Restaurants on Thursday reported earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations in its first quarter as the owner of Ruth's Chris Steak House.

Shares of the company fell more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Aug. 27 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.78 adjusted vs. $1.74 expected

Revenue: $2.73 billion vs. $2.71 billion expected

Darden reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $194.5 million, or $1.59 per share, up from $193 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the restaurant company earned $1.78 per share from continuing operations.

Net sales rose 11.6% to $2.73 billion.