Nvidia shares climb on report Trump will end chip export restrictions

The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia shares rose Wednesday on a report that the Trump administration plans to revise a set of chip trade restrictions called the "AI diffusion" rule.

Shares of Nvidia closed 3% higher.

The rule, which was proposed in the last days of the Biden administration, organizes countries into three different tiers, all of which have different restrictions on whether advanced AI chips such as those made by Nvidia, AMD and Intel can be shipped to the country without a license.

The Trump administration plans to rescind the rule, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The chip restrictions were scheduled to take effect on May 15.

Nvidia declined to comment on the reported move by the Trump administration.

Chipmakers including Nvidia and AMD have been against the rule.

AMD CEO Lisa Su told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. should strike a balance between restricting access to chips for national security and providing access, which will boost the American chip industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this week that being locked out of the Chinese AI market would be a "tremendous loss."

