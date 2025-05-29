Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia jumps 5% in premarket trading as results spark global chip rally

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, during the Computex conference in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 20, 2025.
Annabelle Chih | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares jumped in premarket trade on Thursday after posting a positive set of earnings, sparking a rally in global semiconductor stocks.
  • Nvidia has been seen by investors as a bellwether for the broader semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence-related stocks.
  • Names including SK Hynix and ASML were trading higher.

Nvidia shares jumped in premarket trading on Thursday after posting a positive set of earnings, sparking a rally in global semiconductor stocks.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of Nvidia were 6.5% higher at 05:53 a.m. ET after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue on Wednesday, even as it took a hit from U.S. semiconductor export restrictions to China.

Nvidia has been seen by investors as a bellwether for the broader semiconductor industry and artificial intelligence-related stocks, with its latest strong numbers sparking a rally among global semiconductor names.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In Japan, Tokyo Electron closed more than 4% higher, while SK Hynix, which is a supplier of high bandwidth memory to Nvidia, was nearly 2% up at the close of markets in South Korea.

In Europe, ASM International, BE Semiconductor Industries and ASML were all in positive territory.

Nvidia's earnings also helped lift shares of U.S. companies, with Marvell up as much as 7% in premarket trading and with Qualcomm also higher.

Money Report

Trump administration 2 hours ago

Four tools at the Trump administration's disposal after a U.S. court blocks tariffs

news 3 hours ago

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: India is set to be the world's fourth-largest economy — but sustained growth will warrant more reforms

The semiconductor industry has faced a number of headwinds from uncertainty around tariff policy in the U.S. and chip export restrictions to China. Companies such as ASML, which makes machines that are critical for manufacturing the most advanced chips, have seen billions wiped off their value as a result.

Nvidia on Wednesday said it wrote off $4.5 billion of H20 chip inventory that it couldn't ship to China because of export curbs, saying it also calculated $2.5 billion of lost revenue too.

The restrictions on China do not seem to be going away. The U.S. has ordered a number of companies, including those producing chemicals and design software for semiconductors, to stop shipping goods to China without a license, according to a Reuters report on Thursday.

Despite this, Nvidia still managed to post financial results for the April quarter that beat market expectations, allaying fears that demand for its graphics processing units, which have become key for training huge AI models, is dwindling.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us