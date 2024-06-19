Nvidia rally overnight lifts chip-related stocks in Asia on AI optimism

Asia's chip-related stocks that play a role in the semiconductor value chain rose after Nvidia's rallied overnight.

Nvidia climbed 3.6% on Tuesday, lifting the company's market cap to $3.34 trillion, surpassing Microsoft, which is now valued at $3.32 trillion.

Asia's semiconductor and associated stocks rose on Wednesday after chipmaker Nvidia became the world's most valuable company, riding the AI boom.

Earlier this month, Nvidia hit $3 trillion for the first time, soaring past Apple. Nvidia shares are up nearly 174% so far this year.

Taiwan: TSMC and Foxconn

Contract chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp gained as much as 4.34% as the upbeat investor sentiment over Nvidia spilled over to tech stocks in Asia.

TSMC manufactures Nvidia's high-performance graphics processing units that help power large language models — machine learning programs that can recognize and generate texts.

Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry — known internationally as Foxconn — gained as much as 4.78%. It has a strategic partnership with Nvidia to build "AI factories," which will use Nvidia's chips in a whole range of applications, including electric vehicles and LLMs.

Japan: Advantest and SoftBank Group Corp

Japanese tech stocks also gained, including semiconductor testing equipment supplier Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its clients, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock saw a gain of as much as 3.86% on Wednesday, despite Bloomberg reporting that Nvidia accounts less for 1% of Advantest's total sales.

Japanese investment holding company Softbank Group Corp, which owns a stake in chip designer Arm, whose architecture is used in Nvidia chips, saw shares climb as much as 4.19%.

South Korea: Samsung and SK Hynix

Nvidia's value chain also extends to South Korea, namely, memory chip maker SK Hynix and conglomerate Samsung Electronics.

Samsung shares climbed as much as 3.38%, while SK Hynix gained as much as 7.04%.

SK Hynix provides high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips to Nvidia, which are used in AI chipsets. Until March, the company was the sole known supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia, Reuters reported.

In June, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly told journalists that the company was studying HBM chips made by Samsung and U.S. firm Micron Electronics.

Samsung had earlier refuted an exclusive Reuters report that that its chips were failing Nvidia's tests due to heat and power consumption issues, with Huang also quoted as saying "there is no story there," when asked about the report.