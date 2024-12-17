Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia falls deeper into correction territory as Broadcom rally continues

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Nvidia falls deeper into correction territory as Broadcom rally continues
Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Nvidia shares fell in premarket trade on Tuesday as Broadcom continued its rapid surge higher.
  • Broadcom shares have rallied 40% in the last five days. In contrast, Nvidia has fallen 5%.
  • Despite Nvidia's recent fall, its stock is still up more than 160% for the year. Broadcom has risen more than 120% in the same time frame.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Nvidia shares fell in premarket trading on Tuesday, as Broadcom continued its rapid surge higher.

Nvidia stock was down about 1.8% in premarket trading at 10:47 a.m. London time. On Monday, the company a entered correction territory — broadly defined as the point when a stock falls 10% or more from an all-time high close.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Nvidia hit its closing high of $148.88 last month.

In a tale of two chip stocks, Broadcom shares were 1.9% higher at 10:50 a.m. London time in premarket trade. Over the past five days alone, Broadcom shares have rallied 40%, while those of Nvidia have surrendered 5%.

Bullishness around Broadcom has been fuelled by the company's release last week of fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations and a revenue outlook for the current quarter that beat forecasts. A number of Wall Street brokers, including Goldman Sachs, have raised their price targets on Broadcom's stock recently.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

news 29 mins ago

Cocoa prices climb to new record high, prompting fresh warnings about extreme volatility

Broadcom shares have risen more than 120% this year to date, while Nvidia's stock has added more than 160% over the same period.

Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) have proven extremely popular as the silicon of choice for training the huge models, such as those developed by OpenAI.

Broadcom's specialty lies in custom AI chips that the company is developing for hyperscalers, which are large cloud computing companies.

"We see an opportunity over the next three years in AI," Broadcom CEO Hock Tan told investors during the company's earnings call last week. "Massive specific hyperscalers have begun their respective journeys to develop their own custom AI accelerators."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us