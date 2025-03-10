Money Report

Nvidia down 30% from high as tech-led sell-off hits ‘Magnificent Seven'

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address at CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2025.
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.
  • The leading chipmaker slumped 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector.
  • Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks over the past week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more than 4%.

Nvidia has lost nearly a third of its value just two months after notching a fresh high.

The leading chipmaker slumped about 5% on Monday, building on last week's losses as heavy selling continued across the tech sector. The popular artificial intelligence stock has shed about a fifth of its market cap since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The stock hit an intraday high of $153.13 on Jan. 7.

Tariff fears and growth concerns have rocked technology stocks, including Nvidia, over the past week, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 4%. The Nasdaq traded at a six-month low on Monday.

Many technology companies rely on parts and manufacturing overseas and new levies could push up prices. That has also sparked worries of a U.S. recession, which Trump did not rule out over the weekend.

Tesla led the declines among the "Magnificent Seven" names, plummeting more than 13%. The Elon Musk-backed electric vehicle company has plunged 16% over the past week and shed nearly 44% since Trump took office in January. The stock is also coming off its longest weekly losing streak in history as a public company.

Apple, Alphabet and Meta Platforms dropped more than 5% on Monday, while Microsoft and Amazon fell at least3% each. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund fell more than 4%, entering correction territory. Shares are more than13% off their high.

Semiconductors have also felt the pain, with the sector a primary target of new tariffs. Last week, Trump announced an additional $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and called the company the "most powerful" in the world.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has plunged 3% over the past week and is down more than 16% since the inauguration. Heavy selling rattled the sector again Monday, with the ETF last down roughly 5%. Marvell Technology shed 9%, while Broadcom, ASML Holding and Micron Technology slumped more than 6% each.

