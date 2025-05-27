Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

NPR sues Trump over executive order cutting federal funding

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

The National Public Radio (NPR) headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, May 5, 2025.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • National Public Radio sued President Donald Trump over his executive order to cease all federal funding for the broadcaster.

National Public Radio on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump over his executive order to cease all federal funding for the nonprofit broadcaster.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump's May 1 order violates the First Amendment's protections for speech and the press and steps on Congress' authority, NPR and three other public radio stations wrote in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The order "also threatens the existence of a public radio system that millions of Americans across the country rely on for vital news and information," according to the legal complaint against Trump and a handful of top officials and federal agencies.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It "expressly aims to punish and control Plaintiffs' news coverage and other speech the Administration deems 'biased,'" attorneys for the news outlets wrote. "It cannot stand."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us