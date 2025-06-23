Novo Nordisk ends deal with Hims & Hers over sales of Wegovy copycats; HIMS drops 20%

Novo Nordisk said it is ending its collaboration with Hims & Hers due to concerns about the telehealth company's sales and promotion of cheaper knock-offs of the weight loss drug Wegovy.

Novo Nordisk in April said it would offer Wegovy through several telehealth companies, such as Hims & Hers, to expand access to the blockbuster injection now that it is no longer in short supply in the U.S.

But Novo Nordisk said Hims & Hers has "failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs" and accused the telehealth company of "deceptive" marketing that is putting patient safety at risk.

Shares of Hims & Hers fell about 20% in premarket trading Monday.

The end of the Wegovy shortage meant compounding pharmacies were legally restricted from making and selling cheaper, unapproved versions of Wegovy – with rare exceptions. Telehealth companies have said patients may still need personalized compounded versions of Wegovy due to medically necessary reasons, such as having allergies to certain ingredients in the branded product.

A Hims & Hers spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment.