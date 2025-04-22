Nomura to buy Macquarie's U.S. and European public asset management business for $1.8 billion

The deal would increase the assets under management of Nomura investment management division to $770 billion, up from the $590 billion currently.

Macquarie will retain its public investments business in Australia, where it will continue to service institutions, governments and individual investors.

The deal is expected to close at the end of 2025, subject regulatory approvals.

Japanese investment bank and brokerage group Nomura said Tuesday it will buy the North American and European public investments business of Australian investment banking company Macquarie for $1.8 billion.

Nomura said it has "identified global asset management as a key strategic growth priority for the organization," adding that this would increase the assets under management of its investment management division to $770 billion, up from the $590 billion currently.

As part of the transaction, Macquarie and Nomura have also agreed to collaborate on product and distribution opportunities.



This includes Nomura being a U.S. wealth distribution partner for Macquarie, which will see clients in the U.S. still having access to Macquarie's alternative investment capabilities.



Nomura has committed to providing seed capital for a range of alternative funds tailored for U.S. wealth clients, the two companies said.

Nomura said that the impact of the transaction on the company's financials will be "minimal," and both companies will continue to operate separately and independently until the deal closes.

Nomura is among Japan's largest brokerages and investment firms with a presence in about 30 countries.