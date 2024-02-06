No criminal charges expected in Biden classified documents probe: NBC

Neither President Joe Biden nor anyone else is expected to be criminally charged in an investigation into how classified documents ended up in locations associated with Biden, NBC News reported.

Neither President Joe Biden nor anyone else is expected to be criminally charged in an investigation into how classified documents ended up in Biden's Delaware home and a private office, NBC News reported Tuesday.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC that a report on that probe by Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur will be made public in the coming days.

Hur has spent more than a year investigating how classified government documents came to be sent to Biden's home in Wilmington and to a Washington, D.C., office he had maintained before becoming president in January 2021.

By law, such documents should have been sent to the National Archives after Biden ceased being vice president in early 2017.

The White House declined to comment when contacted by NBC News, as did a spokesman for the president's personal attorney Bob Bauer.

Former President Donald Trump was indicted in 2022 on criminal charges related to retaining hundreds of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House, and to his efforts to prevent government officials from recovering that material.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case, which has yet to go to trial in Florida federal court.

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. Biden, a Democrat, is seeking reelection this year.



