Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida to step down on April 1

- Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, with current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa set to take up the role.
- The leadership shakeup comes less than a month after Nissan and Honda terminated merger talks.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, the company said in a release Tuesday.
He will be replaced by current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa.
The leadership shakeup comes less than a month after Nissan and Honda terminated merger talks.
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
Copyright CNBC