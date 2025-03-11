Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida to step down on April 1

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, with current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa set to take up the role.

The leadership shakeup comes less than a month after Nissan and Honda terminated merger talks.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, the company said in a release Tuesday.

He will be replaced by current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.