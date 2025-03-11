Money Report

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida to step down on April 1

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida attends a press conference on February 13, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan.
Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, with current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa set to take up the role.
  • The leadership shakeup comes less than a month after Nissan and Honda terminated merger talks.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida will step down from his position on April 1, the company said in a release Tuesday.

He will be replaced by current Chief Planning Officer Ivan Espinosa.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

