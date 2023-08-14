Nikola shares fall after EV maker recalls all of its battery-electric trucks following a fire

Nikola is recalling all 209 of the battery-electric semitrucks it has made to date to repair a potential flaw in their battery packs.

A fire that started in a truck's battery pack destroyed five Nikola trucks at the company's headquarters in June.

The recall doesn't affect Nikola's new fuel-cell-powered semitruck.

Shares of electric truck maker Nikola opened sharply lower on Monday after the company announced a recall of all the battery-electric semitrucks it has made to date – 209 in total – after an investigation into a recent fire found a flaw.

The recalls do not affect Nikola's latest model, a semitruck powered by a hydrogen fuel cell. Production of the fuel cell trucks began last month.

Nikola said late on Friday that a third-party investigation found that a coolant leak inside a battery pack was likely responsible for a fire in a truck parked at the company's Phoenix headquarters on June 23. That fire spread to other nearby trucks, destroying five in total.

Nikola had originally suspected that the trucks were deliberately set on fire in an act of vandalism. It now believes that "foul play or other external factors were unlikely to have caused the incident," it said in its Friday night statement.

A second truck used by the company's engineering team had a similar battery-pack malfunction on Aug. 10, though the problem was caught before it became a major fire, Nikola said.

Following the third-party report, Nikola's own engineers determined that a component in the battery pack, manufactured by an outside supplier, is the likely culprit. It expects to have a repair available soon.

The company is halting sales of its battery-electric trucks until the repair is available.

Nikola is remotely monitoring all of its battery-electric trucks for signs of a similar defect. Although the company said it believes the risk is low – only two battery packs out of over 3,100 made have had the problem, it noted – it advised operators that while they can continue to use the trucks, they should be parked outside until the repair is made.