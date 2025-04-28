Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

NFL's Washington Commanders return to D.C. in $3.7 billion stadium deal

By Russell Leung, CNBC

Washington Commanders managing partner Josh Harris (L) signs a Commanders helmet while joined by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (C) and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (R) during a news conference on construction of a new Commanders stadium on April 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
  • The NFL's Washington Commanders will return to the District of Columbia and redevelop their former RFK Stadium campus, the team announced Monday.
  • The team has been playing at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, since 1997.
  • The Commanders will invest $2.7 billion into the site, while the D.C. government will pitch in $500 million, according to a news release.

The Washington Commanders are headed back to the District of Columbia.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The National Football League franchise announced Monday that it had struck a deal to relocate from its current stadium in Landover, Maryland, to Washington, D.C., on the grounds of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, its home field from 1961 to 1996, which is currently being demolished.

The Commanders will invest $2.7 billion into the site, while the city government will contribute $500 million from its existing funding for sports facilities.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The new stadium, expected to open in 2030, will be part of a larger redevelopment project that will include housing, restaurants, parkland and retail. The city and the organization Events DC, which currently oversees the stadium campus, will invest hundreds of millions into infrastructure for parking, transportation and utilities, the release said, bringing the total cost to $3.7 billion.

"RFK Stadium holds a legendary place in our history — it's where the team dominated the NFL, capturing three Super Bowls and creating unforgettable memories for fans. Now, we have the opportunity to honor that legacy by building a new world-class stadium," Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a news release

The Commanders moved from RFK Stadium to Northwest Stadium in Landover in 1997. RFK Stadium also hosted Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals and Major League Soccer's D.C. United at various points, but it has sat vacant for years.

Money Report

news 55 mins ago

China insists no tariff talks underway with Trump and Xi or top aides, despite U.S. claims

news 1 hour ago

Trump administration drops CFPB lawsuit against National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts

The new stadium will include a roof and have a capacity of about 65,000 seats. The Commanders expect the campus to produce 2,000 permanent jobs, $4 billion in tax revenue and more than $15.6 billion in direct spending over 30 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Commanders back home to the Sports Capital. We said that we could do it all — Commanders, housing, park space, recreation, retail, entertainment and more — and, together, that's what we are delivering," said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser in the release. 

The Commanders are worth $6.25 billion, according to CNBC's Official NFL Team Valuations 2024.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us