Newark flight disruptions pile up as United Airlines blames FAA staffing, technology

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

United Airlines airplanes proceed to a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport on Feb. 20, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey.
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
  • Hundreds of United Airlines' Newark flights have been disrupted this week.
  • The carrier blamed FAA technology and staffing for many of the disruptions.
  • United Airlines issued travel waivers for affected customers.

United Airlines passengers faced hourslong delays again Friday as air traffic controller staffing issues disrupted more flights at the carrier's hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

More than 200 flights in and out of Newark were delayed as of midday Friday, adding to more than 1,300 other delays and cancellations earlier this week, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. United said Thursday that FAA technology outages, runway construction and high winds led to the disruptions, forcing it to divert at least 21 flights.

An FAA advisory said staffing was the problem on Friday. The agency did not immediately comment.

Newark is one of the most congested airports in the country, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has repeatedly complained about shortfalls of air traffic controllers.

The Transportation Department on Thursday offered a new slate of incentives to help alleviate staffing shortages of air traffic controllers, a problem that has persisted for years and worsened during training pauses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

United Airlines said it would waive change fees or fare differences for customers affected by the Newark disruptions.

