New York's median rent is over $4,000 — here's what you can get for that price in 10 U.S. cities

Anyone who lives in New York — and plenty of people who don't — will tell you it is expensive and it is cramped.

And an ongoing shortage of apartments and steady demand to rent them has led to record-high rental prices. The median rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in NYC eclipsed $4,000 in September according to rental platform Zumper. In Manhattan alone, rent hit an average $5,552 in September, according to brokerage firm Douglas Elliman.

Even if you do find a place that is marginally more affordable than that, you're still paying a lot for little space. For example, you could live in Greenwich Village, on the street Taylor Swift made famous for $3,985 a month, according to a Zumper listing. But it's a 500 square foot studio apartment.

Zumper compiled a list of homes for rent for $4,000 a month or less in 10 cities throughout the U.S. Here's how far your money can go.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

New York, New York: a studio apartment

Size: Studio; 500 square feet

Studio; 500 square feet Monthly rent: $3,985

$3,985 Price per square foot: $7.97

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: a penthouse apartment

Size: 3-bedroom; 2,000 square feet

3-bedroom; 2,000 square feet Monthly rent: $3,900

$3,900 Price per square foot: $1.95

Scottsdale, Arizona: a house with a pool

Size: 3-bedroom; 1,896 square feet

3-bedroom; 1,896 square feet Monthly rent: $3,700

$3,700 Price per square foot: $1.95

Las Vegas: an artist's loft

Size: 3-bedroom; 3,381 square feet

3-bedroom; 3,381 square feet Monthly rent: $4,000

$4,000 Price per square foot: $1.18

Columbus, Ohio: a 2-story house

Size: 4-bedroom; 3,550 square feet

4-bedroom; 3,550 square feet Monthly rent: $3,500

$3,500 Price per square foot: $0.99

Atlanta, Georgia: a modern home

Size: 4-bedroom; 2,600 square feet

4-bedroom; 2,600 square feet Monthly rent: $4,000

$4,000 Price per square foot: $1.54

Miami, Florida: a luxury condo

Size: 2-bedroom; 1,123

2-bedroom; 1,123 Monthly rent: $4,000

$4,000 Price per square foot: $3.56

Denver, Colorado: a house with a fenced-in backyard

Size: 4-bedroom; 2,027 square feet

4-bedroom; 2,027 square feet Monthly rent: $3,700

$3,700 Price per square foot: $1.83

Austin, Texas: a conveniently-located home

Size: 2-bedroom; 2,147 square feet

2-bedroom; 2,147 square feet Monthly rent: $4,000

$4,000 Price per square foot: $1.86

Boise, Idaho: an entire ranch

Size: 3-bedroom; 2,254 square feet

3-bedroom; 2,254 square feet Monthly rent: $4,000

$4,000 Price per square foot: $1.77

Of course, your budget and real estate options aren't the only reasons you choose to live in a certain city. You might follow a job or a loved one, or you may just want to live somewhere that makes you happy and offers a good environment for your hobbies and interests.

Regardless, it can be fun to explore the different kinds of homes that are available at the same price point. You never know where you could wind up in the future.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.