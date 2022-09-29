New York Expedites Efforts to Ban the Sale of New Gas Cars by 2035

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced she is ordering state regulators to make changes necessary to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.

The move comes about a month after California voted to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035, setting a precedent for other blue states.

The regulation would require 35% of sales in model year 2026 to be zero-emission vehicles, 68% of sales by 2030 and 100% of sales by 2035.

It's also a critical step for New York to take to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gases 85% by 2050.

Specifically, Hochul is expediting regulatory requirements necessary to implement legislation she signed in September 2021 that formally set the goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035.

"New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we're using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale," Hochul said, in a written statement published announcing the news.

Also, there would be pollution standards set for passenger cars, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles with gas combustion engines for model year 2026 through 2034, according to a statement from Hochul's announcement.