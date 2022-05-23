Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

New York City Removes the Last Payphone From Service

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images
  • New York City removed the last public payphone on Monday.
  • The city has been installing LinkNYC kiosks, which offer services like free phone calls, Wi-Fi and device charging.

It's the end of an era: New York City removed its last public payphone on Monday.

The boxy enclosures were once an iconic symbol across the city. But the rise of cell phones made the booths obsolete.

The effort to replace public pay telephones across the city kicked off in 2014 when the de Blasio administration solicited proposals to reimagine the offering, the city's Office of Technology and Innovation said in a press release.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials selected CityBridge to develop and operate LinkNYC kiosks, which offer services like free phone calls, Wi-Fi and device charging. The city began removing street payphones in 2015 to replace them with the LinkNYC kiosks.

There are nearly 2,000 kiosks across the city, according to a map from LinkNYC.

"Just like we transitioned from the horse and buggy to the automobile and from the automobile to the airplane, the digital evolution has progressed from payphones to high-speed Wi-Fi kiosks to meet the demands of our rapidly changing daily communications needs," Commissioner Matthew Fraser said in the release.

Money Report

Business 3 mins ago

Snap Shares Fall as CEO Says Company Will Miss Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Plans to Slow Hiring

Business 1 hour ago

Zoom Pops 16% on First-Quarter Earnings Beat and Strong Guidance

The last public pay telephone will be displayed at the Museum of the City of New York as part of an exhibit looking back at life in the city before computers.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us